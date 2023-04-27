Why an Open Encyclopedia of Cognitive Science?

From large language models to political polarization, cultural diversity to animal cognition, our intellectual lives are permeated by questions about the nature of minds: what they are, how they grow, how they interact, and how they differ from one another. But no single discipline holds the answers to these fundamental questions. Cognitive science is the interdisciplinary nexus devoted to the study of the mind.

Interdisciplinary conversations rely on shared referents including foundational philosophical concepts, approaches to the measurement of behavior from psychology, observations of human variation from anthropology, representations and formalisms from linguistics, mechanistic insights from neuroscience, and computational methods taken from computer science, statistics, and beyond. This background is complex and distributed across a bewildering array of books, journals, and other resources. Further, the research literature is not organized to provide definitions of foundational concepts.

As an update to the beloved MIT Encyclopedia of Cognitive Science, the Open Encyclopedia of Cognitive Science (OECS) aims to provide an accessible introduction to this set of issues. The goal is to provide a roadmap that is suitable for a broad and informed non-specialist audience, providing tools to understand what is at stake in the study of cognition and intelligence, especially as it shapes fundamental issues facing society today. Articles will both showcase cutting-edge debates in the field of cognitive science as well as introducing core subfields, central concepts, significant phenomena, and key methods.